The latest Valorant Patch 9.01 is live today, July 16, 2024, and it's bringing in some exciting changes. In this patch, we will be seeing significant updates across all platforms. These changes include critical fixes, agent adjustments, and the introduction of Lotus into competitive play. Furthermore, patch 9.01 addresses bugs and performance issues while also rolling out exciting new features for VALORANT. Players can look forward to improved agent abilities, streamlined social features, and enhanced map dynamics. Let's dive further into the details.

What's new in Patch 9.01 – All Platforms

In patch 9.01, Escalation will be temporarily disabled due to a bug but is set to return in Patch 9.03. This is kind of a bummer, as many of us enjoy Escalation, especially after a ranked match when we're looking for a quick and fun game. Thankfully, it’s not a permanent removal. In the meantime, we can enjoy other available modes like Team Deathmatch, Swiftplay, or Spike Rush. These options are quick to complete and serve as great warm-ups for our next competitive matches.

Next on our list of changes in patch 9.01 is the weapon update. Outlaw, the latest addition to the line of weapons in Valorant, is getting improved animations for both the standard and its skin variations. This enhancement makes it easier for players to see when the weapon is fully prepared to fire. This aims to ensure players can better time their shots during intense moments.

Bug Fixes

Patch 9.01 addresses several bugs:

The bug where Neon could equip her weapons more quickly after sliding than was intended by the game's design has been addressed. This occurred when players manually triggered the equip action right after her slide. By fixing this bug, the developers aim to ensure that Neon's gameplay remains balanced and in line with the intended mechanics, preventing any unintended advantages during gameplay.

The issue where AFK players could vote for surrender has also been fixed. This ensures that only active players can influence game decisions.

Developers resolved a stuttering issue that occurred for players when exiting Cypher's Spycam.

The problem with Tactical Callouts displaying in chat, even when the option was disabled in Settings, has also been corrected. This allows a more personalized communication experience for players.

The fix for bullet tracers appearing for picked-up guns, regardless of whether that feature was turned off in Settings. This ensures consistency and clarity in gameplay visuals.

There has also been a fix implemented in the issue where Sage and Clove resurrections are not visible to spectators and observers.

The developers also resolved a performance degradation problem that arose from the auto-respawn feature triggered by spike explosions in Custom Game modes.

Abyss Map updates

Patch 9.01 is also bringing changes to the recently added map, Abyss.

Several fixes in the map such as Cypher's Spycam spots, Wingman's spike planting, and Viper's Pit could spread farther than intended.

Ability and player collision have also been cleaned up in several spots on the map.

The bug causing the Minimap to orient upside down has also been fixed.

The visual bug when falling off the map on A site has also been corrected.

What's new in Patch 9.01 – PC

PC players will see some exciting changes in the Esports Feature of VALORANT. Starting July 26th, the Pick ‘Em Beta for VALORANT Champions 2024 will be available both in-client and on the web. Players will be able to predict advancing teams in the Champions Seoul Group Stage to earn points, with additional points for exact placements. Rewards are given for participation, with top performers earning exclusive prizes. Players can also compare their predictions with other experts and creators. In the next patch, players will be able to fill out the entire double elimination bracket for the Playoffs Stage.

In addition to the Esports Feature, there's also a bug fix on the gameplay system. The issue wherein the Ping Wheel gets stuck on the interface when bound to the Z key has also been addressed.

VALORANT Premier Updates

There are also changes in VALORANT Premier. In the first two weeks of Episode 9 Act 1, a matchmaking issue prevented matches, except in the Contender and Invite divisions, which played successfully. The issue is now fixed, and matches can proceed from week 3 onwards. Teams playing in the IBIT zone by week 6 automatically qualify for playoffs. Teams from other EU zones can qualify by creating a new roster in the IBIT zone and playing a match. Playoff qualification requires 600 points by the start of week 7, so a team with 25 points at week 6's end will have 625 points before their week 7 matches.

What's new in Patch 9.01 – Console

In patch 9.01 console updates, players can now freely rebind non-ultimate Ability Button mappings, and a new setting has been added to invert map cursor controls for more customizable gameplay.

VALORANT Console Agent Updates

Neon's slide re-equip is now instant. Razes second Blast Pack has also reduced horizontal force. Iso's Doube Tap duration has been shortened from 20 seconds to 12 seconds, and the signature kill reset has been removed. These changes in Iso have already been implemented last Patch 9.00, but for PC only.

Furthermore, the map Lotus has been added to the Competetive, Unrated, Swift Play, and Deathmatch queues, expanding the variety of maps available for these game modes.

Social Enhancements

Several social enhancements have also been introduced in patch 9.01 VALORANT console updates.

The notification indicator on the social card now makes it easier to notice party invites even when the social panel is closed.

Voice indicators have also been added to the Paty tab, allowing players to see who is currently speaking.

Additionally, a new button to leave party has been added to the My Party section of the Party tab in the social panel, improving usability and functionality for social interactions within the game.

Bug Fixes

Several bug fixes have been implemented in the latest patch 9.01 for VALORANT console.

General fixes include resolving issues with traditional preset weapon switching, ensuring abilities unequip correctly based on settings, and allowing players to switch off from the Spike when lacking a primary weapon.

Visual highlighting in menus has been restored, and issues preventing players from leaving the Range have been addressed.

Agent-specific fixes include:

Ensuring AimAssist applies correctly to Sova's Recon Bolt and Fade's Haunt abilities.

Furthermore, AimAssist issues with various abilities such as Fade's Nightfall and Viper's Poison Cloud have been corrected.

Additionally, fixes have been applied to gameplay systems, including resolving issues with Focus Mode during weapon inspection.

Social updates include fixes for presence updates after matches, enhancing the reliability of social features. However, known issues persist, such as controls becoming locked when navigating Surrender menus, leading to temporary disabling of Surrender and Remake options until a proper fix can be implemented, with Draws remaining functional.

VALORANT Patch 9.01 brings a wealth of changes, improving gameplay balance, fixing critical bugs, and introducing new features across all platforms. While the Escalation mode's temporary removal is a disappointment, other changes brought by this patch ensure a fresh and engaging experience for all players. With these updates, players can look forward to a more streamlined and enjoyable gaming experience.

In case you haven't seen it, here are the VALORANT 9.01 full patch notes.

VALORANT 9.01 Full Patch Notes

There are a lot of Console updates in this patch including some for Neon, Raze, and Iso. Lotus is also entering the scene on Console. Read more below.

ALL PLATFORMS

WEAPONS UPDATES

Updated the animation for the Outlaw and its skin lines so that it is more apparent when the weapon is ready to be fired.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug where Neon could equip faster out of her slide than intended by manually inputting an equip action.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where AFK players were able to start the vote for surrender.

Fixed an issue when exiting Cypher’s Spycam that causes a brief stutter for Spectators.

Fixed an issue with Tactical Callouts displaying in chat regardless of the option being turned off in Settings.

Fixed an issue with bullet tracers appearing for guns picked up regardless if they are turned off in Settings.

Fixed an issue regarding Sage and Clove resurrections not being visible for Spectators and Observers.

Fixed a performance degradation issue caused by auto-respawn by spike explosion in Custom Game modes.

Maps

Abyss

Cleaned up lots of Cypher’s Spycam spots to prevent visual issues or unintended placements.

Improved Wingman’s Spike plant pathing on A site.

Cleaned up ability and player collision in a variety of spots across the map.

Fixed a bug where the Minimap could be oriented upside down with certain settings active.

Fixed a visual bug seen when falling off of the map on A site.

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit could spread farther than intended on A site.

KNOWN ISSUES

Social

When changes happen to your party, there is a chance you may see “<MISSING STRING ENTRY TABLE>” in your chat log.

PC

ESPORTS FEATURES

Pick ‘Ems Beta is coming for VALORANT Champions 2024!

Starting on July 26th, you will have access to the Champions Seoul Group Stage in-client and on the web. You’ll get to:

Predict the advancing teams for points, earning extra points for correctly guessing the exact placement.

Earn rewards for playing, with the best of the best earning more exclusive rewards.

And see how you stack up against other experts and creators.

Finally, prepare for the Playoffs Stage next patch where you’ll fill out the full double elimination bracket at once.

Look out for more details on how to participate later this month!

BUG FIXES

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue involving the Ping Wheel getting stuck on the interface when bound to the Z key.

Premier

Hey IBIT zone Premier Players!

There was an issue with matchmaking that prevented matches from being played in the first 2 weeks of the Episode 9 Act 1 stage. Contender and Invite divisions were unaffected and these teams successfully played their matches.

Issue has been fixed and teams should be able to find matches successfully for week 3 and on.

Any team that plays a match in the IBIT zone in week 6 and before will automatically qualify for playoffs.

Teams that have already played a match in another EU zone can still earn the playoff qualification in IBIT, but will require teams to create a new roster in the IBIT zone and play a match.

Teams will qualify for playoffs by receiving 600 points before the start of week 7 matches.

For example, if your team has 25 points at the end of week 6, then your team will have 625 points before you play your week 7 matches.

CONSOLE

GENERAL UPDATES

It is now possible to freely rebind non-ultimate Ability Button mappings.

Added settings for inverting map cursor controls.

AGENT UPDATES

Neon

Slide

Re-equip Speed changed from Fast to Instant.

Raze

Second Blast Pack

Second Blast Pack’s horizontal force has been reduced.

Iso

Double Tap: Duration: 20s >>> 12s

Signature kill reset removed.

MAP UPDATES

Lotus enters Competitive, Unrated, Swift Play, and Deathmatch queues.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Updated the notification indicator on the social card so that it’s easier to tell when you have a party invite even when the social panel is closed.

Added voice indicators to the Party tab in the social panel, so you can see who is speaking.

Added a button to leave the party to the My Party section of the Party tab in the social panel.

BUG FIXES

General

Traditional Preset Weapon Switching Fixes

Fixed issue where unequipping abilities wouldn't respect the “Auto-Equip Prioritizes (Strongest/Latest Setting)”.

Fixed issue where you couldn't switch off from the Spike when you had no primary when using the ‘Traditional Controls’ Preset.

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes lose visual highlighting on the buttons you hover over in the front-end menus.

Fixed issues that could cause you to be unable to leave the Range.

Agent

Sova

Recon Bolt

Fixed an issue where Recon Bolt did not properly apply AimAssist to Revealed Targets.

Fade

Haunt

Fixed an issue where Haunt did not properly apply AimAssist to Revealed Targets.

Fixed an issue where AimAssist was incorrectly being applied when certain abilities were equipped:

Fade – Nightfall

Chamber – Rendezvous

Harbor – Cascade

Harbor – Cove

Viper – Poison Cloud

Viper – Toxic Screen

Viper – Viper’s Pit

Yoru – Fakeout

Yoru – Dimensional Drift

Gameplay Systems

Fixed issue where you could be in Focus Mode while inspecting your weapon.

Competitive Systems

Fixed an issue where EOG screens when viewing matches in Match History will disappear and be inaccessible

Social

Fixed a bug where your presence sometimes failed to update after a match.

KNOWN ISSUES

General

When navigating Surrender menus, there's a chance your controls can become locked for an entire round. Due to this, we've elected to disable the Surrender and Remake menus until we can properly fix the issue. Draw will remain functional.

For more Valorant content, stick with ClutchPoints gaming, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletters to stay in the loop!