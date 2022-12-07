By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Vampire Survivors recently announced its first DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, which will bring in a new map, new characters, weapons, enemies, and more.

~ Legacy of the Moonspell 🌕 ~ 15th December. 🎉 1 new stage (the biggest yet!), 6 new music tracks,

8 new Survivors, 13 new weapons

& of course, new monsters 😱 Wishlist now! 💖#VampireSurvivors#LegacyoftheMoonspell#DLC#Steam#indiegamespic.twitter.com/ieWgWxesQe — Vampire Survivors 🧛 Xbox-Nov 10th! 🎮 (@poncle_vampire) December 6, 2022

The Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell DLC is currently available for wishlisting on PC, with an Xbox release most likely on the way. Players need the base game to play this DLC. Those who don’t have the game yet can get it on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. The DLC itself will come out on December 15, 2022.

This is the game’s first DLC, and will most likely not be the last. The DLC introduces a new map, Mt. Moonspell, which the developers say is “our biggest stage yet.” It’s not just big in terms of size, but it is also “a sprawling map featuring several different environments.” This is a first, as most maps in the base game had a constant theme or environment all throughout. My favorite map, Inlaid Library, for example, is just one long book-filled library. Mt. Moonspell has an abandoned castle, a yokai-infested village, a mountain covered in snow, and more. Apparently, all of these environments have their own challenges and resident monsters. Players will have to discover these locations themselves, all while trying not to die.

Speaking of trying not to die, the DLC introduces 13 new weapons as well. The Steam Page gives a teaser for seven of them. However, they only gave descriptions for four of them:

Silver Wind – An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure).

Four Seasons – A set of orbs which unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth.

Summon Night – A weapon which drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil.

Mirage Robe – An enchanted kimono, weaved on a loom from the silk of the earth spider, and imbued with a fragment of Babi-Onna’s vengeful spirit. Besides, it looks fabulous darling.

The trailer on the announcement tweet shows off three of the weapons above, however, we don’t know which one is which. As for the characters, the developers revealed four of the eight new characters:

Miang Moonspell – The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist.

Menya Moonspell – One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like.

Syuuto Moonspell – Banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile.

Babi-Onna – Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle.

It’s quite possible that the four weapons above are the starting weapons of each of these four characters. However, until the DLC officially comes out next week, or we get more teasers, we won’t really be able to know. In the meantime, you can already try out the base game. You can unlock the 41 characters and 71 weapons already in Vampire Survivors.

That’s all the news we have so far about the upcoming Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.