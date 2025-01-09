Vanderbilt football's offseason has been encouraging, and after the recent status of starting quarterback Diego Pavia receiving a positive shift for 2025, the program looks to make a serious run as contenders. Along with the expected return of Pavia, the Commodores learned on Thursday that they will have their star tight end Eli Stowers, following his decision to forgo the NFL Draft.

Stowers told ESPN he wanted to develop into “being the best version of myself,” per Pete Thamel.

Pavia gets his top target back for another year, as the Commodores expect improvement from their 7-6 finish in the 2024-25 campaign.

Stowers told ESPN he wants to “be a part of a Vandy team that can change the culture and reputation of the program and make more history for years to come.”

After earning All-SEC honors with 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns, Stowers has an opportunity to become the nation's top tight end, and a frontrunner for the Mackey Award in the 2025-26 season.

Vanderbilt football's offense is on the rise

Pavia and Stowers bring a cohesiveness that'll be tough to stop next season. Vanderbilt's offense took a significant leap in 2024, which was one of the main reasons that they finished above .500 for the first time since 2013.

Head coach Clark Lea's squad is no longer an SEC afterthought. They are taking the right steps thus far in the offseason, and are prepared to compete with the best teams in, not only the conference, but the entire country.