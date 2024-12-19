Vanderbilt football starting quarterback Diego Pavia was granted eligibility for the 2025 season after a major decision in his court case. Pavia sued the NCAA about a month ago for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act due to not having at least one more year of eligibility after 2024. JUCO Eligibility Bylaws restrict athletes who start at junior colleges from competing for more than three years in the NCAA. Before his career at New Mexico State and Vanderbilt, Pavia played at the New Mexico Military Institute for two years.

The basis of this lawsuit focuses on how the NCAA limited Pavia's opportunities to compete and profit from potential NIL deals. Judge William Campbell in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee ultimately granted a preliminary injunction in the case. WKRN Digital Reporter Erin McCullough revealed the judge's reasoning for this ruling.

“The NCAA's rules give a ‘competitive advantage' to players at Division I schools over junior colleges, though they have the same eligibility provisions. The ‘disparate treatment' also pushes players to opt for Division I schools to keep full eligibility even if a junior college might be a better academic or athletic option. Therefore, the rule harms student-athletes when deciding whether to attend a junior college or an NCAA institution. Both parties agreed the merits of the case were ‘not likely to be resolved' before the fall 2025 season. Therefore, the judge granted Pavia the injunction to seek further collegiate playing time.”

Diego Pavia's ruling is a blow to the NCAA and huge for Vanderbilt football

Diego Pavia's case is just one in a laundry list of antitrust lawsuits that have not gone the NCAA's way, which is good when considering the best interests of student-athletes. Vanderbilt football is also one of the benefactors of this preliminary injunction, as Pavia played a key role in getting the program back to its first bowl game since 2018. The Commodores finished the regular season 6-6. Vanderbilt's signature win in 2024 was its stunning upset over then-No. 1 Alabama.

For the season, Pavia threw for 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native additionally ran for 716 yards and six touchdowns. These stats were enough to give Pavia the 26th-best QBR in the country. With 2024 being only his first season in Nashville, Vanderbilt's QB might emerge on some preseason All-SEC lists heading into 2025.

Overall, December 18th was a great day for the Vanderbilt football program. The Commodores are progressing under fourth-year head coach Clark Lea and now should have their quarterback back. A preliminary injunction is not an official ruling. However, this order suggests an official ruling on this case will not be made before next fall. Pavia's return, therefore, means Vanderbilt could sneak up the standings in the vaunted SEC.