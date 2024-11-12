The Vanderbilt football program has had a sound 2024 season so far considering the intense SEC competition they have faced. Through 10 games, the Commodores possess a 6-4 record. However, the program received increased attention when starting quarterback Diego Pavia filed a lawsuit against the NCAA concerning eligibility and NIL.

Pavia alleges that NCAA rules that count JUCO seasons towards NCAA eligibility & that prohibit redshirts from being used after an athlete has played four years at an NCAA school violate antitrust law. He alleges the rules cause athletes to miss out on NIL money, per College Athletics Attorney Mit Winter on X, formerly Twitter.

Pavia requested a temporary restraining order against the NCAA amid the case, but the entity denied his request, per information retrieved by Pete Nakos of On3.

On Tuesday, Judge William Campbell put Pavia's legal pursuit against the NCAA on pause and explained why a quick resolution was not necessary.

“Given that Plaintiff has almost certainly been aware of the challenged bylaws and his ineligibility to play college football in the 2025-26 season for quite some time and has been discussing possible resolution with the NCAA, the Court is not persuaded that an ex parte order is justified,” Campbell wrote in his ruling.

In Diego Pavia's push for a temporary restraining order, he argued he would suffer “irreparable harm” if he did not know his status before the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9, as described by On3. He wanted to know his NCAA eligibility status for the 2025-26 season as early as possible to better prepare for negotiations with the Vanderbilt football program if he considered other options.

However, as of mid-November, Pavia will not have an additional year of eligibility, unless the NCAA grants him one as part of his case.

Through the first 10 games of the 2024 season, Pavia has thrown for 1,843 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions.