It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Vanderbilt-Kentucky prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vanderbilt-Kentucky.

This game is not one of the headliners on the Week 7 schedule, but it is certainly going to be a fascinating game to study and observe. Vanderbilt and Kentucky have both pulled off big SEC upsets this season. Kentucky went to Oxford and took down Ole Miss, but Vanderbilt did something even bigger last weekend when it ambushed No. 1-ranked Alabama in one of the most extraordinary football shockers in SEC history. Alabama was favored by more than 22 points. The Crimson Tide had just defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in a huge showdown. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer increased his record over the Kirby Smart-Steve Sarkisian-Dan Lanning trio to 6-0. DeBoer seemed to be in his comfort zone. He certainly outcoached Kirby Smart and Georgia. Alabama seemed to have everything going its way. However, Vanderbilt put up a massive fight and had the offensive playmaker needed to continuously put points on the board while also playing ball control against Alabama's lethal offense. Vanderbilt controlled the ball for 42 minutes, leaving Jalen Milroe and Alabama just 18 minutes of time with the ball. That was one pillar of VU's win over Bama, but the Commodores couldn't merely keep the ball away from Bama to win. They had to do something with the ball when they did control it. Scoring 40 points would qualify as a significant achievement. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, the transfer from New Mexico State who has really made a name for himself this year in Nashville, was simply spectacular. He made one dazzing and gutsy play after another to move the chains, wear down Alabama's defense, and ultimately score the clutch touchdowns which enabled VU to build a multi-possession lead and then preserve that lead down the stretch. Pavia is the equation-changing quarterback Vanderbilt has simply not had very often in its history. Now that Vanderbilt does have a special signal caller, there is a sense that the Commodores can become something greater as a football program.

This game at Kentucky, one week after the Alabama upset, will give us an indication if Vanderbilt can be at least somewhat consistent from week to week. The expectation is not perfection, but at least being able to avoid a hangover and come back with an energized showing against an SEC rival.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Kentucky College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Vanderbilt-Kentucky Odds

Vanderbilt: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +440

Kentucky: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Kentucky

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Is Kentucky's offense good enough to score in bunches against Vanderbilt's defense and enable the Wildcats to cover the large spread? We don't think so. Kentucky simply won't be able to strike as quickly as Alabama did. Bama scored 35 points in just 18 minutes of possession. Kentucky won't allow Vanderbilt to hold the ball for 42 minutes, but even if time of possession is relatively equal (30 minutes apiece), we don't think Kentucky will score much more than 30, if at all. Vanderbilt would just need to score 17 to 20 points to cover the spread in that case.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats have to know that Vanderbilt is begging for a letdown after the emotionally draining win over Alabama. Kentucky will come at VU with intensity and physicality, and Vanderbilt might not be able to endure the onslaught. Kentucky might win this game by 17 points, something like 27-10.

Final Vanderbilt-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

We think 13.5 points is way, way too much for Kentucky and its limited offense against Diego Pavia. Vanderbilt might not win outright, but Pavia will make enough plays to keep it close. Take Vanderbilt.

Final Vanderbilt-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5