Vanessa Bryant reveals trauma, painful experience caused by Kobe Bryant crash photos leak
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has shared the painful experience she had to go through after learning that photos from the helicopter crash site that killed her husband and daughter were taken and shared among law enforcement and first responders.
Amid the trial for her invasion of privacy lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments for the photo leak, Bryant testified that she felt “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed.” She also shared her fear of potentially seeing the devastating images show up on social media.
“I don’t ever want to see these photographs,” Vanessa said, per BBC. “I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way they were.”
Vanessa Bryant’s concerns came amid reports that LA County Sheriff’s deputies and fire department officials have been caught sharing the crash site images to random people. In a previous report, Vanessa’s lawyer shared how an LA County deputy shared pictures of Kobe Bryant’s “decapitated body” to strangers in a bar in Norwalk.
The lawyer also showed a video of the said deputy seated at the bar while showing something to the bartender from his cellphone. The bartender can be seen walking away after seeing what the deputy shared.
“I expected them to have more compassion,” Vanessa added.
The wife of the late Lakers legend was the last witness for the prosecution. The defense, who has been citing the importance of site photography in such situations, will argue their case next. Kobe’s widow is said to be seeking millions in damages over the ordeal that her grieving family shouldn’t have gone through in the first place.