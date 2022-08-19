Vanessa Bryant reveals trauma, painful experience caused by Kobe Bryant crash photos leak

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has shared the painful experience she had to go through after learning that photos from the helicopter crash site that killed her husband and daughter were taken and shared among law enforcement and first responders.

Amid the trial for her invasion of privacy lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments for the photo leak, Bryant testified that she felt “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed.” She also shared her fear of potentially seeing the devastating images show up on social media.