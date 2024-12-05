The developers of Varsity High School Football have announced new details surrounding the game's Dynasty Mode. In addition, a recent blog post also revealed another playtest for their patreon supporters. This new Playtest offers a simulation experience of the Dynasty Mode, Expanded Box Scores and Game stats, and much more. Without further ado, let's take a look the Varsity High School Football game's Dynasty Mode details.

New Details on Varsity High School Football's Dynasty Mode Emerge

The Varsity High School Football developers recently revealed new information regarding the game's Dynasty Mode in a new blog post. In it, they revealed they began the process of allowing players to play multiple seasons. Along with this means you'll see things like:

Players graduating

Report Cards for Coaches

Job openings and offers

In terms of gameplay, the developer's have created their “first iteration” of Defensive Back Logic. This system dictates how DBs play in Man coverage. It also helps influence their skills like the ability to read routes, swat the ball, and follow cuts. Furthermore, the developers wrote that awareness will play a big role in a DB's growth and development.

Additionally, the developers designed an “emergent situation” engine UI. It showcases different opportunities where you need to make decisions with parents, staff members, players, coach boosts, and more. You'll need to decide when to agree or disagree with these people as you assemble a championship-bound team. This adds a level of drama and strategy to your game plan. How you allocate your time and resources will play a big role in your team's development moving forward.

The best part about the blog is that the developers unveiled information on a new Playtest for its Patreon supporters. In it, players can experience a Dynasty Mode Season sim, as well as other features. These include an expanded box score and game stats for the player to see. Furthermore this playtest features weekly awards, celebrating the best players in the league.

Lastly, the Playtest offers a postseason experience, but like the Dynasty Mode it will only be available as a sim. Signups for the Playtest began in November, with selection taking place on Friday, December 6th, 2024.

Overall, that includes everything we know about Varsity High School Football's Dynasty Mode right now. We look forward to seeing future development updates on this project.

