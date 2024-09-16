The Vegas Golden Knights fell short of the Stanley Cup in 2024. In fact, the Golden Knights failed to make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was an anti-climatic end to the team's first-ever Stanley Cup defense. And what may be worse is the team they beat in 2023 — the Florida Panthers — went on to win it all in 2024.

The Golden Knights could certainly make the playoffs once again this upcoming season. Vegas struggled with injuries in 2023-24, so a cleaner bill of health certainly helps. Additionally, they will have a full season with Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl. Both players joined Vegas midseason around the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Golden Knights had an interesting offseason this summer. Vegas added interesting pieces such as Victor Olofsson. However, they lost a lot of depth in NHL Free Agency. Jonathan Marchessault signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators, for instance. Other departed players include William Carrier, Alec Martinez, and Chandler Stephenson.

Vegas has a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup in 2025. But how much of a challenge can they put in toward their ultimate goal? Let's take a look at two bold predictions for the Golden Knights for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Watch out for Alexander Holtz

One of the more interesting moves made by the Golden Knights involved Alexander Holtz. Vegas acquired the former first-round pick from the New Jersey Devils alongside Akira Schmid this summer. In exchange, the Devils acquired forward Paul Cotter from the Sin City.

It's intriguing given Holtz's upside. He never received major opportunities with New Jersey throughout his career. This especially rang true in 2023-24 when he averaged less than 12 minutes a game. In fact, he only averaged more than 12 minutes a game just once in his time with the Devils. And that season saw him play just nine games.

With the Golden Knights, Holtz should receive more opportunities. He may even find himself playing in the top-six at times throughout the year. After a 16-goal season with New Jersey, the Stockholm, Sweden native should receive ample opportunity to be an effective player in Vegas.

Holtz announces his arrival in the NHL in a big way this season. Watch for him to score at least 25 goals for Vegas while receiving more ice time. It's not the largest leap, but it's a step in the right direction and helps keep Vegas on the path toward playoff hockey.

Golden Knights struggle to make the playoffs

The Golden Knights have the talent necessary to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In saying this, it's going to be tougher for them to do so this year. Pacific Division teams such as the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks made big moves to bolster their rosters this summer. Furthermore, teams like the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings added more depth to their ranks.

Vegas, meanwhile, lost a good amount of their key pieces. Their blueline remains as stout as ever. However, the Golden Knights have a roster concern at the top of their forward group. While Holtz projects as a breakout candidate, there are too many unknowns with this team.

At the end of the day, this is a team that's more likely to make the playoffs than to miss them. But Vegas is going to have a hard time staving off some of the challenges in the Western Conference. They will need to keep their focus and remain healthy if they wish to play for the Stanley Cup again in 2025.