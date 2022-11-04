Vermintide 2 goes free to celebrate the series’ 7th year anniversary

To celebrate the series’ 7th year anniversary, players can get their very own copy of Vermintide 2 for free! Players can also join a giveaway for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Keep reading to learn more about this event, as well as some news about Warhammer: Darktide.

Fatshark, the developers behind the well-loved Vermintide series, as well as the upcoming Warhammer: Darktide game, is celebrating the series’ 7th year anniversary. To celebrate this, as well as prepare for Darktide’s release on November 30, 2022, Fatshark is holding an anniversary event they call “7 Years of Tide”. This event has two parts: the games part, and the more in-real-life part. We’ll go through both of them.

For the games side of the event, Fatshark is giving away Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free on PC. Sadly, that means that the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game are not for free. However, there is a catch to this. Vermintide is only free from November 3, 2022, to November 7, 2022. That means that if you want to own the game, you better log in to your Steam account now and add it to your account.

Vermintide 2 isn’t the only free thing that players will receive. A free DLC for the game, entitled Trail of Treachery, arrives on November 8, 2022. The DLC has two parts, with the first available on launch, called A Treacherous Adventure. The second part comes out in 2023. This DLC follows you and your companions as you escort a caravan through a plagued village. You must pave the way to Tockstadt, and figure out just what happened in the village. Take care of avalanches along your way. The game’s other DLCs have discounts of up to 60%, so make sure to buy some if you want. Players will also receive double XP in Vermintide 2. This Double XP event will run from November 3, 2022, to November 16, 2022.

Other than Vermintide 2, Fatshark also has various plans for its upcoming game, Warhammer: Darktide. For starters, players who pre-ordered the game can access the game’s Pre-Order Beta starting November 17, 2022, up until the game’s release. This Beta is a continuation of the closed beta held just this month, allowing players to experience the grimdark world of Warhammer 40k. Not only that, players who played Vermintide or Vermintide 2 will receive the Devoted Rejects Pack for Darktide. This pack includes five faces and five tattoos that players can use on their Darktide characters. This is basically free since Vermintide 2 is also free right now.

Now, for the more real-life side of the event. Fatshark is currently holding a giveaway in collaboration with HyperX for the following items:

HX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor

HX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse

HX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset

HX Pulsefire XL RGB Mat

HX Alloy 65 Keyboard

Warhammer: Darktide Ogryn Figurine

One lucky winner will receive all of these items. Players who want a chance to win these prizes have until November 17, 2022, to sign up for the giveaway. If you are interested in joining, head on over here. Do note that you will need a social media account or a Gleam account to join this giveaway.

Warhammer: Vermintide, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Warhammer 40k: Darktide are all first-person co-op shooters with a focus on melee combat. Players take control of one of the various classes, each with their unique playstyles and abilities, to go through various missions. These missions have players fighting against hordes of enemies, as well as large abominations. Players must cooperate well with their team to survive or die trying

