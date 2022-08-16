The Miami Dolphins will be opening up their 2022 NFL campaign at home against AFC East division rivals New England Patriots, though, the status of one of their key starters on defense, cornerback Byron Jones, for Week 1 remains up in the air. According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami is “very hopeful” that Jones will be able to be healthy enough to play against the Patriots, but concedes that nothing is set in stone at the moment, via Marcel Louis-Jacque of ESPN.

That being said, McDaniel hinted at an optimistic view by the Dolphins on Jones’ chances of taking the field to help the team slow down Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense as the cornerback continues to work his way back from an Achilles surgery.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

“Things have to hit on all cylinders without a setback for that to be the case,” McDaniel said of Jones being available for the Sept. 11 opener against New England. “Nothing has changed in that regard… The timeline for him is a little shorter based on his production on the NFL level.”

Byron Jones is still on the Dolphins’ physically unable to perform list and given his current status, will be very unlikely to see action in the remaining Miami preseason games.

Jones entered the NFL in 2015 as a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. So far in his carer, he has collected four interceptions across 109 games played with the Cowboys and the Dolphins.