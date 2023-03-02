Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged from his darkness retreat, and he does not have a decision on his future yet, but on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, going to the bathroom turned out to be a hot topic.

“My dumps were super smooth,” Aaron Rodgers said on the podcast, via TMZ.

Aubrey Marcus said that when he was doing his darkness retreat, he struggled to know when it was time to finish wiping. That was not an issue for the Packers quarterback.

“In my mind,” Rodgers said on the podcast, via TMZ. “they were all two-wipers. They were two-wipers and done.

On the podcast, Rodgers explained his diet during the darkness retreat on the podcast. It consisted of mostly giant salads, which created an ideal situation in the bathroom without light. He also added one more detail.

“There were multiple though, that I didn’t even think I needed a wipe,” Rodgers said on the podcast, via TMZ.

Rodgers said he did think about his future, and whether playing or retiring would be the right choice for him. He spent a full day thinking about what life would be like if he retired, and the entire next day thinking about what life would be like if he continued to play, according to TMZ.

Ultimately he did not come to a decision, and he said there is no official timeline.

“I’ll make a decision soon enough,” Rodgers said.

The other factor in play here is whether Rodgers wants to play for the Packers, or get traded somewhere else. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets have been popular rumors.

