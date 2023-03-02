Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future in the NFL. However, he made it clear that should he decide to continue playing, his first conversation would be with the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran QB is still under contract with the Packers, and so if he were to keep playing, he would like to know the team’s plan and thoughts on the QB position. For him, having that conversation with the team will allow him to determine whether he’ll remain in Green Bay or seek to play somewhere else.

“I’m under contract with the Packers, so if I decide to play, first it’s a conversation with them. ‘Where are you guys at, honestly?’ I’ve been there 18 years and have so much love for the organization and Green Bay. Eighteen years — that’s a teenager,” Rodgers said in a recent interview on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” (via Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports).

Aaron Rodgers said in the same podcast that he is going to make his decision sooner rather than late. How soon, though, remains to be seen.

As for the Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst shared recently that they are keeping their option open until Rodgers make his final decision. If he expresses his desire to play for Green Bay again, it does look like the team is ready to welcome him back. If not, there’s no sign that the Pack won’t work with him to get him traded to a team interested in getting his services.

For now, all what fans can do is wait patiently and hope Rodgers makes his decision soon.