Ever since the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions back in January, legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ playing status for 2023 has been a hot topic for speculation. After all, the four-time NFL MVP is already 39 years old, and he’s already won a Super Bowl; there isn’t much left for Rodgers to prove in his illustrious career. Thus, Rodgers could very well decide to retire. But until now, Rodgers hasn’t yet arrived at a decision for the future of his playing career.

However, fans may not have to wait long before Aaron Rodgers makes his decision following his darkness retreat. Speaking on the 403rd episode of the Aubrey Marcus podcast, aptly titled “Out of the Darkness”, the legendary Packers QB acknowledged that it’d be best for all parties involved if he decides on his 2023 plans sooner than later.

“It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later,” Rodgers said, per Pro Football Talk of NBC Sports. “For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier.”

Aaron Rodgers then used Brett Favre’s 2008 indecision as an example of how much of an inconvenience it can be to hold teams hostage in a will-he, won’t-he dance.

“I remember before [Brett] Favre retired, there were times in April and May, we weren’t sure if he was going to come back because he didn’t come to any of the offseason program. Then in 2008, he actually did retire in March and then said, ‘No, no, no,’ in June after OTAs, I actually want to come back and play. That’s when he was traded to the Jets. There was obviously a lot of tension that summer,” Rodgers added.

Aaron Rodgers, should he decide to return, will not have a shortage of suitors knocking on his door. Aside from the Packers, which reportedly would welcome a potential return from the 39-year old QB, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly expressed interest in trading for the four-time MVP.

The question now for many is how does Rodgers define “soon”? Does soon mean a few days or a few weeks? But one thing is clear, Rodgers wants to make the absolute best decision for himself, and a decision of this magnitude does, indeed, take time.