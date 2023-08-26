Award-winning actress Kerry Washington will speak at North Carolina A&T this fall per a press release by the school. Washington will be the first speaker in the Chancellor's Speaker Series on September 21st. The discussion will be facilitated by A&T alumna and CBS News national correspondent Danya Bacchus.

The upcoming speaker series installment, titled “Finding My Own,” is about exploring the journey of self-discovery. The series will cover topics such as finding your voice, purpose, happiness, identity, strength, and peace. This series is aligned with N.C. A&T's strategic plan, “Preeminence 2030: North Carolina A&T Blueprint” goal 2, “Develop engaged global thought leaders and innovators.”

Kerry Washington, a Bronx native, has made a huge impact in the entertainment industry. With her incredible talent and versatility, she's received rave reviews in film, TV, theater, and digital media. You might recognize her from her groundbreaking role as Olivia Pope in the hit series “Scandal,” where she became the first Black woman since 1974 to lead a network TV drama. She's also been in awesome movies like “Django Unchained,” “Ray,” “The Last King of Scotland,” and “Save the Last Dance.” In 2016, she even started her own production company, Simpson Street.

In addition to her achievements, Washington recently penned a memoir called “Thicker Than Water,” giving readers a personal look into her public and private life, while encouraging them to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery.

Bacchus is an experienced journalist known for her original reporting on CBS, CBS affiliates, and broadcasters all around the world. She boasts an expansive portfolio, including covering the 2022 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She's also interviewed fellow HBCU alumna Vice President Kamala Harris about the topic of maternal mortality. Bacchus graduated from North Carolina A&T with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Chancellor's Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall, starting from September 11.