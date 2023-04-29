Dana White and the UFC matchmakers continue to be hard at work putting together a historic slate of fight cards in Summer 2023 to celebrate the UFC’s 30th Anniversary. July 8 will feature UFC 290 headlined by Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja for the Bantamweight Championship. One week later, on July 15, Welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos will headline with a five-round main event, originally reported by MMAFighting’s Damon Martin. The card has yet to be announced, but sources have reason to believe that the two Brazilian submission artists will be squaring off during the vacant weekend in July. RDA hinted at a fight announcement just earlier today.

Fight news soon!! Another 5 rounds main event. Love it👊🏼💥 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 29, 2023

It was later reported today that the UFC is closing in on a deal with the two fighters that would make the July 15 card official. Vicente Luque will be coming in off back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal. Dos Anjos, on the other hand, is coming in following a submission win over Bryan Barbarena. Luque is ranked 10th in the Welterweight Division while dos Anjos occupies the 12-spot.

Some breaking news on this fine Saturday… Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos expected to headline the upcoming UFC card on July 15, per multiple sources confirmed to myself and the Brazilian beast @guicruzzz Story coming to @MMAFighting — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 29, 2023

Both fighters have made a name for themselves in the UFC for their vicious finishing abilities. Vivente Luque is an all-around dangerous fighter with abilities to end the fight from an array of methods. Rafael dos Anjos has seen a recent career resurgence and has been calling for a fight like this for quite some time. Both men would do a ton for their respective stock if they can grab a win over the other. It’ll be interested to see how the UFC plans to build around this electric main event!

Early prediction time: Who takes this one?