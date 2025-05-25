May 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM ET

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals was a nightmare for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder lost 143-101 against the Timberwolves that was over early in the second half. OKC fans were shocked after the team surrendered a 72-39 first half that put the game out of reach.

The Thunder could make NBA history if they win a title after Saturday's epic loss.

Saturday's game was the 31st time in NBA history that a playoff game was decided by at least 40 points, per The Athletic's Law Murray on Bluesky. None of the teams who lost by 40+ points recovered and went on to win the NBA finals.

But wait, there's more.

Only two of those teams (76ers in 1982 and Jazz in 1998) even made it to the NBA Finals.

The Thunder have a 2-1 lead in the series even after Saturday's game.

If the Thunder win this series, they will face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Then they would have a chance of making NBA history.

But first, they'll have to get past the Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mark Daigneault respond to Thunder's epic loss in Game 3

Nothing seemed to go right for the Thunder on Saturday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not have a good performance. The reigning NBA MVP only logged 14 points and had four turnovers. He had a poor outing shooting the basketball, going four-for-13 from the field. He was subbed out midway through the third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander seemed to blame his team's lack of urgency for the ugly loss.

“It felt like we just eased into the game, and they didn’t,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They blitzed us pretty early, and then we were never able to get back because of it.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault attributed the loss to his team's last of physicality and energy.

“Their force on that end of the floor was better than our physicality and pressure, things that we typically do well,” Daigneault said.

Oklahoma City was simply outplayed in Game 3. The pressure will be on to bounce back in their next game. If the Thunder suffer another loss, the entire series will be in jeopardy.

Next up for the Thunder is Game 4 of the series, which will take place in Minneapolis on Monday night.