Explore Roberto Calenda's affirmations on Victor Osimhen's contract at Napoli, highlighting his pivotal role in the team's success.

Despite the recent contract announcement, Victor Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, celebrated the striker's extended tenure at Napoli while dispelling any notions of an imminent summer move. In an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, Calenda emphasized the historical importance of Osimhen's contract extension, characterizing it as a momentous achievement for Italian football.

Calenda lauded Osimhen's exceptional contributions on the field, citing his instrumental role in securing Napoli's first league title in 33 years as a testament to the striker's extraordinary prowess. “It is recognition for what Osimhen has done and continues to do on the pitch. He’s an extraordinary player,” Calenda expressed, emphasizing the significance of the extension as a nod to the striker's impactful presence within the team.

Regarding the release clause for non-Serie A clubs, Calenda acknowledged the estimated figure between €120m-€130m and its allure to top European sides. However, he underscored Osimhen's steadfast commitment to Naples' cause, affirming, “Victor is doing very well in Naples and wants to take the team as high as possible.” Calenda reiterated their dedication to Napoli's success, emphasizing their collective focus on consolidating the team's position.

Addressing speculations, Calenda staunchly refuted any suggestions of reluctance in renewing Osimhen's contract, clarifying their mutual intent for the extension since the previous summer. “Last summer, plenty of offers arrived, some monstrous ones, but De Laurentiis wanted to keep Victor, and we made ourselves available,” Calenda affirmed, highlighting their dedication to Napoli despite enticing offers.

Calenda's statements underscored Osimhen's commitment to Napoli's cause, portraying the player's dedication to the club's success. With mutual determination between player, agent, and club, the extended contract signifies a promising era for Napoli's continued achievements on the footballing stage.