After going first in the recent NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama is about to justify the hype surrounding him in the Summer League, and the upcoming 2023-24 season. The thing is, NBA card collectors need not focus solely on the San Antonio Spurs' rookie. There are several names that look promising when the new season starts, and potentially, when they hit the market soon. We take a look below at who these young stars are and why those in the hobby must pay more attention to them.

Victor Wembanyama and 4 rookies NBA card collectors must keep an eye on in 2023-24

5. Brandon Miller

Sure, all the heat has been on Brandon Miller right now. After being picked second by the Charlotte Hornets over Scoot Henderson, everyone and their mothers have been scrutinizing Miller's every move, especially in Summer League right now.

But that's just the thing in this situation. While pressure can sometimes be bad for young players, it can be good for the upcoming Brandon Miller rookie cards that will hit the market. Since expectations of the Hornets' star are low and more collectors will be focusing on other guys, such as Wembanyama and Henderson, there'll be a lot more upside to his cards if he ever exceeds expectations. Keep in mind that LaMelo Ball runs the offense in Charlotte, which means Miller will get a lot of opportunities to get buckets there.

With Miller's reputation as a scorer and the physical tools to become a good one in the league, there's no reason his NBA cards won't be a good target for collectors. This can be the classic case of buying low on a guy that can surprise everyone halfway through next season.

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Coming in hot from their recent NBA Finals appearance against the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat aren't expected to house young talent from this year's Draft at this point in time. Turns out, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another promising pick that fell on the Heat's lap, and he's looking to be an exciting prospect for NBA card collectors in the following months.

In just his first Summer League game for the Heat, Jaquez went off and exploded for 22 points, 3 rebounds, and a single assist against the Los Angeles Lakers. His impact on the court helped Miami overcome the opposing squad to get the 107-90 win over them. Also, Jaquez is also the first Mexican player to be chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft, making him more prominent amongst basketball fans and card collectors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. Scoot Henderson

Damian Lillard's impending departure from the Portland Trailblazers isn't a bad thing at all, especially with Scoot Henderson making his debut soon. Without Dame running the offense, it would seem only logical for the rookie to take the All-Star's place sometime next season so he can get all the minutes needed to improve right away. Keep in mind that Portland still has a core of Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and other role players that can help bring out the best in the third overall pick in this year's draft.

With the door opening wide for the young guard, it would make perfect sense to go scoop up those Henderson's stock in the market. Along with the Victor Wembanyama rookie cards that will hit the hobby, expect the Trailblazers' new star to become a favorite amongst collectors and investors alike.

2. Chet Holmgren

NBA card collectors were robbed last season when Chet Holmgren went down with a foot injury that sidelined him for all of his rookie campaign. This year, though, it looks like the Oklahoma City Thunder's young star is out for revenge with all the bulking up he's doing in preparation for his first year in the league.

With a string of impressive performances in last year's Summer League, and the current one as well, scooping up those Chet Holmgren rookie cards is a no-brainer. The man blends a freakish height with respectable ball-handling and interior defense, a mixture of talents that will surely help the Thunder get over the hump. And the great thing here is that collectors won't have to wait for Panini to release products featuring the latest rookies as Holmgren's cards are already out in the market now. That's more reason to hoard more of his stock right away.

1. Victor Wembanyama

While Holmgren boasts all of those talents and more, Victor Wembanyama is shaping up to be the better prospect after being honed in France and the G League. Most in the hobby see the French phenom as the rookie with the most upside since LeBron James in 2003. Add the San Antonio Spurs' winning culture to the mix, and those in the hobby need no more convincing to drop serious cash on Victor Wembanyama rookie cards.

The 2023-24 NBA season is still months away, but the hype for the upcoming batch of rookie cards from Panini is slowly getting stronger. Be on the lookout for these packs and boxes because the card company will drop them as the new season unfolds.