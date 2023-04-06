Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Even if he hasn’t played a single game in the NBA yet, the hype for Victor Wembanyama is already bursting through the roof. The hobby, in particular, is already looking forward to the day this 7’2″ prodigy will make his debut in the league. When that happens, his NBA cards will scorch the market and their value will skyrocket to the moon in no time at all. The thing is, it’s already happening now, even without the presence of an official release by Panini or other major sports card companies.

At this point in time, Wembanyama has only one basketball card featuring him and it’s already making itself known in the market, as evidenced by the card’s rising prices on eBay. The card in question is a 2023 Sports Illustrated SI For Kids card of Victor Wembanyama in his uniform for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92. Unlike most cards in the market which can be procured from a pack or a box, this one can only be obtained from the SI For Kids’ January/February 2023 issue.

Making sure it’s in good condition is as tricky as getting the magazine itself. The Victor Wembanyama SI card is one of the nine included in a perforated sheet. Taking it out requires a lot of care, not to mention getting a good centering from the card itself. And since it doesn’t come from a pack or a box, there are many opportunities for the magazine itself to be damaged, causing the card’s condition to drop down hard. Even if that’s the case, raw copies of the Wembanyama card are going for $150 on the market right now while graded slabs are reaching $2,000 on eBay.

Even without Panini releasing NBA cards of Wembanyama, the French prodigy’s stock in the market is already drawing a lot of interest. When the time comes and he steps onto a court to play for the league, fans of the hobby will likely see that stock goes to insane levels soon. Better be prepared as things are going to get hot before they cool down when it comes to Victor Wembanyama cards.