The NBA Summer League is right around the corner following the draft. Victor Wembanyama is officially with the San Antonio Spurs and everyone can't wait to watch him play this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA Summer League schedule.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are among the first matchups of the summer league this season. The league will kickoff on July 7th, as the Spurs will play the Charlotte Hornets that day as well. It is uncertain whether or not Wembanyama will play, but if he does this game will receive plenty of attention.

The summer league will continue until June 17th, which is when the championship game will be played.

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama though. The Spurs' No. 1 overall draft pick is arguably the most exciting prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama features an incredible skill set, possessing impressive shooting and ball-handling ability despite standing around 7'3. He's also a terrific defender, rebounder, and finisher at the rim. If Wembanyama lives up to the hype, the Spurs will have a franchise superstar for years to come.

As a result, fans, media, and even players are ecstatic to see Victor Wembanyama play this summer. If Wembanyama does play to open the summer league on July 7th, the game is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST and will be aired on ESPN.

Additionally, watching other top prospects in the summer league is always enticing. Meanwhile, some lesser-known players will be fighting for a chance to make an NBA roster.