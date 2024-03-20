Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions. Following the Dallas Mavericks' 113-107 victory in the Alamo City on Tuesday, the eight-time NBA All-Star had plenty to say about San Antonio Spurs super rookie Victor Wembanyama.
And a lot of it was glowing.
“If you can finish on him, I feel like you can finish on anybody in the world,” Irving said of scoring on the 7-foor-4 marvel.
That line was part of a very long answer the 2016 world champion gave on playing against and attacking–or choosing not to–the generational talent.
Kyrie Irving gushes about Victor Wembanyama
Irving led all scorers with 28 in the six-point Mavericks victory over the Spurs. Not all of them came easy because of Wembanyama.
“You got to be aware of him late challenging, and he has the timing of a guard. I don’t know if it’s just he’s played against guards, but I’m just saying, I think he’s got a lot of reps of playing against good guards and guarding them one-on-one,” the 2014 NBA All-Star Game MVP said.
The former Cleveland Cavalier cited one play in particular from Tuesday's game.
“I thought I had a reverse layup and he ended up blocking it on the left side, because I thought he was going to be on the right side. But he has this long wingspan, so he covers up a lot of space.”
Named to three All-NBA teams over a career that's also included stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, Irving wasn't about to back down from Wemby.
“Me as a competitor and challenger, I like going in there and challenging him. He’s going to block some and he’s going to make you change it, but it’s only going to make you better as a basketball player, and that’s what I want, and I think everybody should relish in that. But also be smart in challenging him, because he does bate you a lot,” Irving added.
Kyrie Irving's thoughts on Wemby as Defensive Player of the Year
Given his comments Tuesday night, it probably shouldn't surprise that the Mavericks guard considers Wembanyama a serious contender for the NBA's Player of the Year.
“He does do things like a Defensive Player of the Year would. He’s showing signs that’s he’s exceeded all the Defensive Player of the Year stats of the previous guys that have won it. You guys see it. I don’t know who they’re going to pick, but I mean he has all the tools to be named Defensive Player of the Year. He’s for sure a candidate. I don’t know how he wouldn’t be, unless the games played and minutes.”
Many league experts point to the French phenom's countryman as the favorite to capture the award. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert already has three DPOY's on his resume. The odds indicate he'll get the trophy again this year.
“Every Defensive Player of the Year that’s won the past few years, he's [Wembanyama] almost head and shoulders above and we still have, what, 15 or some odd games left? I give him credit for being such a young player but learning on the fly and doing everything he can to get his team wins,” Irving shared.