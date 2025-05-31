The Dallas Cowboys aren't fully healthy during the OTAs period. However, they received an “optimistic” update on one defensive star.

DeMarvion Overshown told reporters he's “optimistic” about the health of his knee. Overshown sustained a horrific injury in Dec. 2024. He provided the promising update to reporters including when he's anticipated to return. His target date is Thanksgiving Day — when the Kansas City Chiefs pull up to AT&T Stadium for the holiday.

“I know it's a process; it's something we're not rushing just because I look good,” Overshown said in updating his health. “There's no need to rush the process. I'm going to come back when I'm 100%, when I'm ready when I know I can tough the field and not have to look down and worry about my knee.”

Overshown got helped off the field during a late season 2024 game. Before that, he established himself as a sudden starter in the secondary. Even teaming with All-Pro Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons on the defense.

Cowboys witnessed potential stardom out of former third rounder

The former Texas Longhorns defender sharked his way up the roster before his ACL tear.

He started in 13 total games and piled 90 total tackles. Overshown even delivered two 11-tackle outings — one during the season opener then on Nov. 10 against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The linebacker also grabbed eight stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also provided an additional pass rushing presence opposite of Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Overshown tallied five sacks before his season-ending injury.

Dallas and Jerry Jones drafted Overshown out of Texas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones and the Cowboys grabbed him at No. 90 overall. Overshown even went after prized Los Angeles Rams third round find Kobie Turner — who landed at No. 89.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder will soon learn a new scheme. Matt Eberflus is taking over the defense, after coming over from the Chicago Bears. But Overshown looks like he'll be late in executing Eberflus' scheme as he continues to rehab his knee.