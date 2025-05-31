As the Green Bay Packers kick off their 2025 OTAs, the team’s trajectory is firmly in the spotlight. Coming off consecutive playoff appearances and armed with a roster that blends promising youth with savvy veterans, the Packers are aiming to cement themselves as true contenders in the NFC. While several players face critical moments in their careers, one individual stands above the rest as the Packer with the most to prove during these pivotal offseason workouts, Lukas Van Ness.

The Pressure on Lukas Van Ness

Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lukas Van Ness arrived in Green Bay with high expectations. The Iowa product was lauded for his rare combination of size, explosiveness, and versatility, attributes that made him a coveted edge rusher in a league that increasingly values disruptors off the edge. Yet, through his first two seasons, Van Ness has yet to deliver on the promise that made him a top-15 pick.

In 2023, Van Ness played just 33% of the defensive snaps, and while his usage increased to 39% in 2024, the production did not follow. Across two years, he has amassed only 7 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, numbers that fall short of the impact expected from a first-round edge rusher. His Pro Football Focus grade last season was a modest 53.8, well below the league average, and the Packers’ pass rush as a whole struggled mightily, finishing near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and pressures.

This offseason, the Packers made limited moves to bolster their defensive front, signaling a belief that improvement must come from within. With veteran leaders Rashan Gary and Preston Smith still anchoring the unit, the onus is now on Van Ness to step up and become the difference-maker the team envisioned when they drafted him. OTAs present a golden opportunity for Van Ness to showcase his development, refine his technique, and prove he is ready to shoulder a larger role.

Van Ness’s physical tools are undeniable. At 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, he possesses the strength to set the edge against the run and the burst to challenge offensive tackles in pass protection. However, the leap from college to the NFL has exposed areas where he must improve, most notably in his pass-rush moves, hand usage, and ability to counter when his initial rush is thwarted. OTAs are the ideal environment for Van Ness to work on these nuances under the watchful eye of the coaching staff, without the pressure of live game action.

The Ripple Effect of Van Ness’s Performance

The stakes for Van Ness extend far beyond his individual stat line. The Packers’ defense, under new coordinator Jeff Hafley, is looking to establish a more aggressive, dynamic identity. While the secondary has been bolstered by the addition of Xavier McKinney and the retention of Jaire Alexander, the front seven’s ability to generate consistent pressure will dictate the unit’s overall success.

If Van Ness can emerge as a legitimate threat off the edge, it will force opposing offenses to account for him in their protection schemes, creating opportunities for Gary, Smith, and the interior defensive line. Conversely, if Van Ness continues to underwhelm, the Packers may be forced to rely even more heavily on their veterans, increasing the risk of fatigue and injury over the course of a long season.

Van Ness’s development is also critical for the Packers’ long-term planning. With Gary and Smith both on the wrong side of 30, the team needs a young edge rusher to step into a starring role. Van Ness is the most logical candidate, given his draft pedigree and physical gifts. If he fails to take the next step, the Packers may be forced to revisit their edge rotation in next year’s draft or free agency, an outcome they would prefer to avoid.

The Packers’ lack of young, established stars is a concern. Notably, Green Bay did not place a single player on Pro Football Focus’s top 25 players under 25 list for 2025, highlighting the gap between potential and proven production. While other young players like Edgerrin Cooper and Tucker Kraft have shown promise, Van Ness’s position is arguably the most critical for the team’s immediate success.

The Packers’ 2025 season hinges on the performance of their defense. With an offense that features a young, talented receiving corps and a quarterback in Jordan Love who is poised to take the next step, the pressure is on the defense to hold up its end of the bargain. If Van Ness can become the player the Packers envisioned, it will elevate the entire unit and give Green Bay a legitimate shot at a deep playoff run.

As OTAs unfold, all eyes will be on Lukas Van Ness. His performance this spring will set the tone for his season, and for the Packers’ defense as a whole. The stage is set; now it’s up to him to deliver.