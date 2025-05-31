Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins made a memorable return to Citizens Bank Park. After spending the first six years of his career with the Phillies, Hoskins signed with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2024 season. On Saturday, he had a huge game in front of his old home crowd.

Hoskins hit two three-run home runs against the Phillies, leading the Brewers to a 17-7 rout of his former team. It was his first multi-homer game since joining Milwaukee, per Sophia Minnaert on X.

Hoskins helped the Brewers get out in front early with a 408 foot bomb to center field in the top of the first inning. Then, in the fourth, he launched an 0-2 Jesus Luzardo offering deep to left, putting the Phillies in an 11-0 hole.

Rhys Hoskins reminds the Phillies of his power stroke

After his monster day at the plate, Hoskins is slashing .276/.374/.475 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 20 runs scored. The eighth-year veteran is looking to get back on track after a down year in 2024. He exercised his $18 million option to return to the Brewers this season and after 55 games, he looks much improved, sporting a 129 OPS+, compared to an OPS+ of 99 in 131 contests last year.

The Phillies once again played without Bryce Harper. The two-time MVP addressed his injury status, explaining he’s still sore after taking a Spencer Strider heater off his elbow on Tuesday. While Harper hopes to avoid an IL stint, he hasn’t been in the lineup since he was plunked.

As expected, Harper’s absence looms large. The Phillies were heating up toward the end of May, winning nine straight games at one point. But the team has dropped three of four games with Harper sidelined.

On Saturday, the Brewers absolutely lit up Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo. After landing Luzardo in a trade with the Marlins over the offseason, the veteran lefty has been exceptional for Philadelphia. He entered the game with a spotless 5-0 record, 2.15 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

However, Hoskins and the Brewers touched Luzardo up Saturday, scoring 12 earned runs on 12 hits over 3.1 innings. The beating was so bad, the Phillies ace is now sporting a 3.58 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on the season.