The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in what should be a fun Friday night matchup. Unfortunately, it sounds like rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama is ruled out with an injury.

Wembanyama is currently fighting through some hip tightness, according to NBA Correspondent Marc Stein. It will be the first game he'll miss this season.

“The Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will miss his first game of the season tonight at New Orleans due to right hip tightness.”

Luckily, it's not a serious injury. Wembanyama should be able to bounce back relatively quickly. It was originally believed that he'd be able to play through the injury, as he popped up on reports late Thursday night. But the Spurs are going to play it safe and give Wembanyama a break.

So far, the rookie sensation as been as advertised. He's currently averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. The Spurs' offense revolves around him, so it'll be interesting to see how they play without Wembanyama in the lineup.

The good news is, the rest of the roster should be ready to go. Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson are both listed as probable. San Antonio may rely on one of these two with Victor Wembanyama out with a hip injury.

Although he's been great early in his career, the Spurs are still one of the worst teams in the league. They currently have just three wins and look like they'll be in the running for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With that said, look for the Spurs to provide more updates on Victor Wembanyama. They'll want him back in the lineup as soon as possible.