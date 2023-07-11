Victor Wembanyama has been surrounded by the media ever since he declared for the NBA Draft. Things got a little more heated for the San Antonio Spurs rookie during the NBA Summer League as he was clouded with controversy due to the incident with Britney Spears.

The star rookie for San Antonio has been all over people's pages and social media recently. It started off with a trending shootaround at the Spurs' facility because of his missed shots. Another controversy arose after his NBA Summer League debut where fans were already calling him a bust. The most impactful and loud controversy that he was involved in was between his security personnel and Britney Spears.

Victor Wembanyama's agent outlined what this meant for the young star, via Marc J Spears of Andscape.

“The Britney Spears [incident] was a very good ‘Welcome [to] America’ moment. Small in a sense, but big in a sense. That was nothing. But there was so much noise for nothing and it turned into something … He was just walking. He didn’t do anything. But it shows you in America, everything is much bigger than anywhere else in the world,” he declared.

A lot of things can change due to the transition from the French league to the NBA. However, the Spurs know a thing or two about not getting involved in these terrible situations. Even Wemby admitted that he does not like the massive public relations shift.

Will he be the next quiet NBA and non-controversial superstar after this like Tim Duncan?