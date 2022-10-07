Victor Wembanyama’s big poster energy shows he’s a Kevin Durant in the making

The new season is fast approaching and yet all anybody can talk about is a player that won’t be on any NBA roster for at least another year. After just two games against the G League Ignite squad, Victor Wembanyama has captivated the basketball world with his out-of-this-world skill set.

Kevin Durant has been one of the comps being thrown around for Wemby and it’s not hard to see why. Seeing a 7-footer move as fluidly as he can while also having a jump shot that looks silky smooth instantly brings shades of KD. There aren’t many of them throughout NBA history, after all. Even Durant himself said that the NBA is in trouble. I mean, Just look at this:

Victor Wembanyama from DEEP 🔥 7-foot-2 guys just don’t do this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gzM6ajnOL1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 6, 2022

But apparently that’s not all he might share in common with Kevin Durant. Victor Wembanyama is also showing signs of being open on social media, as he was seen replying to a comment on his own highlight reel posted on YouTube:

“I hope to continue playing like this,” Wembanyama responded to a commenter who called his three-point fadeaway something straight out of NBA 2K.

LMAO Wembanyama in the comments of the NBA's YouTube highlight reel pic.twitter.com/T4bcQne5A4 — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) October 7, 2022

While you might suspect that the account might not actually be Wemby, a closer look reveals that the Victor Wembanyama YouTube Channel that has around 10.2k subscribers may very well be legit. It posts vlogs and footage from the French teenager that likely validate it as real.

More likely than not, the account is simply trying to gain more traction as the view counts of the highlight videos have hit the millions. It may not even be Victor actually commenting. But he could also be a social media scourer in the making, just like Kevin Durant.