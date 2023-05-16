Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Even without stepping onto an NBA court just yet, Victor Wembanyama has become one of basketball’s hottest names. The French phenom’s unique blend of size, athleticism, and skill is already making his future NBA cards a must-pull for collectors and investors everywhere. But even before that happens, Topps has already released signed Victor Wembanyama cards to the market, igniting it in the process.

How much do you think this Wembanyama card is worth? “1st card I EVER signed” pic.twitter.com/OPY43HF2S6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 16, 2023

But above all the basketball cards Wembanyama signed for Topps, the one that’s standing out from the crowd is an autographed piece of memorabilia from the company’s 2022-23 Bowman Inception University set. The card itself is from a set of 99 copies with an inscription from Wembanyama stating it’s the first one he’s ever signed. Along with the signature, the mere fact that this is the very first Wembanyama auto will make it a hot item for NBA card collectors.

As it stands, Wembanyama is already a time bomb waiting to happen in the NBA card market. Even before he declared for the upcoming draft, collectors and investors alike were already projecting him to be picked first by prospective teams, like the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets. The addition of the French star to these squads will instantly increase their visibility in the hobby, generating a lot of hype for the future NBA rookie.

Topps, in particular, has decided to cash in on these Victor Wembanyama cards before he even steps onto an NBA court. Apart from a Sports Illustrated Kids Magazine cut-out card, the only way NBA card collectors can score this guy is to hit an autograph from the latest Bowman Inception University set. Since he doesn’t have a base card in it, these signed Wembanyama cards are harder to find, and more valuable once they hit the market.

It remains to be seen how this special Victor Wembanyama card from Topps will perform once it goes public. One thing is for sure, though. NBA card collectors will have a field day once it hits the market as an item this unique won’t go unsold for long.