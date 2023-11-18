Vikings hope to ride their momentum with Josh Dobbs continuing to make plays at quarterback against upstart Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings are the hottest team in the NFL, having won 5 games in a row and they have propelled themselves back into the race for the playoffs — and possibly the NFC North title — with a dramatic reversal of fortune from a brutal start to the 2023 season. As a result, the Vikings Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos is vital to the continuation of their momentum.

This game represents a major challenge for the Vikings for a number of reasons. Start with the continued success of quarterback Josh Dobbs. Following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by Kirk Cousins, the Vikings acquired Dobbs at the trade deadline and the new Minnesota quarterback has played a huge role in victories over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

While Dobbs has been a quick study, he is still in the learning process. He will be much closer to having full facility of the Vikings play book, but he clearly does not know it as well as his predecessor.

The other aspect that makes this game a difficult one for the Vikings is the improvement of the Broncos. This team had a lot of notoriety at the start of the season when they were hammered 70-20 by the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but this is a much-improved team since then.

The Broncos have won 3 games in a row, and that includes victories over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at home and the Buffalo Bills on the road.

The Broncos have designs on getting into the playoffs themselves, and Denver quarterback Russell Wilson (18-4 TD-interception ratio)has been playing outstanding football in recent weeks. This game could come down to the final possession.

Look for Dobbs to throw at least 1 touchdown pass and run for another score.

While Dobbs is a newcomer to the Vikings, he did start during the first half of the season for the Arizona Cardinals. He is also a very smart player who is working with a very sharp head coach in Kevin O'Connell.

O'Connell has been able to explain what opposing defenses are trying to do to prevent the Vikings from succeeding and he has given Dobbs excellent counters to that strategy. Most importantly, Dobbs is executing in sensational fashion.

His most dramatic plays have involved getting away from the pass rush and scrambling for key first downs or touchdowns. That's one advantage the Vikings have with Dobbs in the lineup. He is a much better runner than Cousins, and he is able to take negative plays and turn them into big positives.

Dobbs has completed 43 of 64 passes in a Vikings uniform for 426 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. He has carried the ball 15 times for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The fact that Dobbs can run opens things up for the Vikings passing game. Even if Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is not going to play against the Broncos, the Vikings have a pair of excellent receivers in rookie Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Addison has caught 45 passes for 603 yard and 7 touchdowns, while Hockenson has 71 receptions for 681 yards an 4 touchdowns.

Hunter leads the Vikings defense and will have at least 2.0 sacks against Broncos

While the rise of Dobbs has been the lead story regarding the Vikings in the last 2 weeks, one of the biggest reasons for their revival has been the improvement in their defense.

The Vikings defense has flourished under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has taken a unit that was near the bottom of the league for the last 3 seasons and turned it into a very physical and competitive unit.

The best player on the Vikings defense is edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who goes into this Week 11 game tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 11.0. He seems certain to break his career-best total of 14.5 sacks, and he is going to have to be at his best against Wilson. Hunter has also forced 3 fumbles, and the sack-strip play is one of his specialties.

The Broncos quarterback knows all the tricks to get away from the pass rush, but Hunter has game-changing speed, quickness and strength.

Flores will send a variety of blitzes to attempt to confuse Wilson, and players like Cam Bynum, Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus are capable of making game-changing plays. Bynum has 83 tackles and 1 forced fumble, while Smith has 66 stops, 3.0 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Vikings to keep streak intact

Both teams are playing extremely well and the Broncos have the advantage of playing in front of their raucous home fans. However, the combination of Dobbs, O'Connell and Hunter has been effective, and look for the Vikings to come through late in the 4th quarter and record their 6th straight victory.