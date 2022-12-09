By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Jordan Whitehead didn’t think his hit against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 13 should have been a penalty. So, the New York Jets safety was even more incredulous Friday when the NFL fined him $15,000 for the play.

Got fined 15k for this bs. They just trynna take our money smh and what am I suppose to do let him catch it?? https://t.co/wWrRP3GnU7 — jordan whitehead (@jwhite_333) December 9, 2022

Whitehead was penalized in the second quarter Sunday for unnecessary roughness after Jefferson made a catch over the middle. However, it appeared Whitehead drove Jefferson to the turf with a shoulder-to-shoulder hit. It was a hard hit but did not appear dirty.

When the flag was thrown, Whitehead was in shock that the call was against him. The Vikings scored on a four-yard Dalvin Cook run on the next play and went on to defeat the Jets 27-22.

The Jets and Whitehead weren’t the only ones miffed with the call. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer chimed in on Twitter.

I mean… my goodness they want us to play flag football at this point .. https://t.co/cElcr1bvmT — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 4, 2022

The 25-year-old, who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is in his first season with the Jets. He’s second on the team with 55 tackles, though he’s also tied for the lead with 12 missed tackles.

Lighter in the wallet, Whitehead will look to help the Jets (7-5) this week in a crucial AFC East contest against the Bills (9-3). New York is trying to make the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons and currently owns the final AFC wild card berth.