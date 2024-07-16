According to the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart and the team's approach, Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. But an interesting development came across the web Tuesday when rookie J.J. McCarthy received an impressive endorsement from new teammate T.J. Hockenson.

Speaking on the “Bussin' With The Boys” podcast, Hockenson detailed what the young signal-caller has brought in his short time with the organization.

“He’s grinding in the film room, he’s grinding in the classroom, he’s a baller on the field obviously,” Hockenson said. “But to like have a guy, especially a rookie, when you come into a facility and the league, you usually need to shut your mouth and like go to work. That’s exactly what he did. He’s earned the respect of a lot of guys in there.”

QB J.J. McCarthy causing a buzz with Vikings

The Vikings traded up to get the former Michigan standout. McCarthy threw for close to 3,000 yards in his junior and senior seasons with the Wolverines and had 22 touchdown passes each year. Also, he completed 72.3% of his passes last year while leading Michigan to an undefeated season and the national championship.

McCarthy will compete with Darnold for the starting position. But in the mind of Hockenson, a five-year veteran who is considered among the game's best pass-catching tight ends, it's going to be a real competition.

“Obviously we have Sam Darnold too, who’s a baller and can play the game at a really high level,” Hockenson said. “So it’ll be interesting to see what happens with those two, but I’m excited that J.J. is on our team and our squad. Like I said, he’s a leader, he did that in Michigan, and I’m sure it’ll carry over to the league as well.”

Darnold is a six-year veteran who never quite lived up to the hype of being picked No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played three mostly ugly seasons with the New York Jets, compiling a record of 13-25 with a ton of interceptions — 39 compared to 45 touchdown tosses. He’s probably still most known for his “seeing ghosts” comment during a Monday night game against New England.

He moved on to play for the Panthers, putting up a record of 8-9 over two seasons. Last year with the 49ers he got one start and lost. When previous starter Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings moved quickly to get Darnold on a one-year deal.

How is Hockenson's injury recovery going?

Hockenson is still rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL, suffered in December.

“I’m kind of like a normal person,” Hockenson said. “It's been great. We're running now, doing a lot of change-of-direction stuff. At the point I'm at now, I feel really comfortable about being able to come back and be the player I was and even be better. That's huge for me.”

It appears at this time Hockenson won’t be available for the season opener. He could start the season on the PUP list. The Vikings open their season on Sept. 9 with a road game against the New York Giants.

Hockenson has earned four Pro Bowl honors in his short career. Over the last two seasons, he has 181 catches for 1,874 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year he had a career-high 95 catches for 960 yards. He began his career with the Lions, going No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.