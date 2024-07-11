The Minnesota Vikings are undergoing major changes at the quarterback position. Minnesota signed former San Francisco 49ers QB Sam Darnold after Kirk Cousins departed for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Some fans and analysts were skeptical of Darnold's fit with the team. Yet, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson explained why Darnold is just what the Vikings need.

Jefferson held high praise for Darnold amid his arrival to the team.

“I feel like Sam is doing a great job with just communicating and just connecting with the players. You know he understands that he's the new guy. We have to bond with him and you know we have to create that connection and that chemistry with him. He's an older guy. It's not like he's new to the league, so he kind of knows how to socialize, how to talk, how to communicate with us. Not only just about football but you know just in general, just talking about different things, just like how me and Kirk used to do,” Jefferson said, via the Rich Eisen Show.

Sam Darnold is preparing to enter his seventh year in the league. His experience with three different teams should serve the Vikings well, and Justin Jefferson recognizes that.

“But to have Sam in there, more of a veteran, older mindset. To you know have JJ [McCarthy] come in and kind of learn from him as well, it's definitely something that you know we needed and I think will be great for JJ as well.”

Justin Jefferson looks to continue developing a connection with Darnold. The star wide receiver plans on entering the 2024-25 season as one of the best receivers in the NFL, picking up where he left off in 2022-23 before injuries. It will be interesting to see his and Darnold's connection after Kirk Cousins' departure.

Sam Darnold brings a wealth of experience to the Vikings

Sam Darnold started his professional career with the New York Jets when the team selected him with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC standout got off to a sound start, throwing for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Darnold's debut year did not come without hiccups. He threw a career-high 15 interceptions. Nevertheless, he steadily improved the following year. Darnold leapt to a career-best 3,024 passing yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games during the 2019-20 season.

Unfortunately, the coveted QB prospect had a slight downfall for his third year and landed a new opportunity with the Panthers in 2021, where he increased his previous year's production by nearly 300 yards. He proceeded to play just six games during the 2022-23 season, but they were some of the best of his career.

Darnold led Carolina to a 4-2 late-season run with a career-high 92.6 passer rating. Afterward, he joined the 49ers in 2023-24 and provided support for star QB Brock Purdy. Now, the 27-year-old has the chance to take himself higher on a revamped Kirk Cousins-less Vikings roster.

Minnesota looks to make a deep playoff run during the 2024-25 season after failing to make the postseason in 2024. Can the new-look team overcome the intense competition in the NFC and have an improved showing?