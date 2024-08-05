Minnesota Vikings second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison is facing legal issues. After he was arrested in the offseason due to a DUI, he is now being charged with a pair of misdemeanors, per a report from Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune.

‘Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was recently charged with two misdemeanors in Los Angeles County after his July 12 arrest near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of drunken driving. Addison was charged on July 31 with driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with blood-alcohol content over California’s legal limit of .08 percent, after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce blocking lanes of a highway near the airport.'

Addison is now hit with a pair of misdemeanors and could be receiving discipline from the NFL directly. Per the policy from the NFL, players receive a three-game suspension for a criminal offense regarding alcohol use, so that seems to be the likely scenario for the former USC Trojans wide receiver.

Jordan Addison's court case set for October

For now, it will be business as usual for the Vikings wide receiver as they are in the middle of camp and about to begin the preseason slate. However, he has an October 7 court date in Los Angeles. If he is guilty, he could face up to six months in jail, fines as much as $2,00, or even lose his driver's license for six months.

Nonetheless, the second-year wideout expressed how grateful he was for the support he received from the Vikings:

“I was surprised by the support that I received, Addison said. “I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still. So, through everything that's going on, I'm going to put it behind me and I'm still going to perform at a high level, come out here give the fans what they pay for.”

Addison is coming off a huge rookie year where he caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, so the Vikings are surely hoping he can be an important part of the offense. The Vikings begin preseason play on August 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.