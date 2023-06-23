Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison will enter next season with plenty of pressure on his shoulders. In addition to being a first-round pick, he is replacing fan favorite and longtime playmaker Adam Thielen.

He has no doubt in his ability to fill that big void left by the veteran and new member of the Carolina Panthers, assuring everyone that the offense will not take a step back. “I ain't going to get into it too much, comparing. I just know what I can do,” Addison told NFL Total Access, per Brenna White. “I'm confident, and I am going to fill his shoes.”

Being a wideout on this franchise carries extra weight. Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Thielen have left their mark on the gridiron and in the hearts of Vikings fans. Thielen, while not an elite talent like the other two, enjoyed a prolific tenure in Minnesota and scored 30 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Addison's ceiling could be even higher.

The 21-year-old excelled with both Pittsburgh and USC, earning top receiver honors in 2021 (Fred Biletnikoiff Award) before contributing to the Trojans' rise last season. As he begins his NFL career, he has the perfect player to emulate.

“Oh, man, it's just been all learning for me, not too much talking,” Addison said about his new teammate Jefferson. “Just out there on the field watching what he do and just trying to pick his brain to see why he wants to run his routes the way he do.”

There are interesting parallels between the rookie and maybe the best wide receiver in the game today. They were picked one spot away from each other in their respective NFL Drafts, played in high-octane college offenses and arrived on the scene as tantalizing No. 2 options with big upside. The Vikings system presents the ideal landing spot.

It is imperative Jordan Addison takes full advantage of this favorable pairing, because the Vikings may need him to eventually fill more than just Adam Thielen's shoes.