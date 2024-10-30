Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores gave his honest opinion on Anthony Richardson's decision to sit out a play against the Los Angeles Rams. Flores' statement comes in the middle of a major changeup for the Vikings' defense as they are now expecting to face Joe Flacco at quarterback after the Colts benched Richardson for the veteran.

During the Colts' loss to Los Angeles, the embattled young QB purposely sat out a play despite not being hurt. In a brutally honest postgame interview, Richardson admitted he skipped a play because he was “tired”. Flores' response to that decision focused more on the previous play that caused the 2023 fourth overall pick to sit out.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about the play where he came out, but did you watch the play? Guy throws a 300-pounder off him, runs around. I mean, I thought it was an incredible play. I got tired watching him,” said the defensive coordinator according to Colts' reporter for The Athletic James Boyd.

The Vikings are in need of a win on Sunday

Despite the 5-0 start, Minnesota sits in third place in the NFC North after back-to-back losses. This latest defeat for the Vikings came in an upset to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were 2-4 heading into that Thursday Night Football matchup. In front of Minnesota are the now-dominant Detroit Lions at 6-1 and 6-2 Green Bay Packers.

One of the reasons the Vikings have improved this year so far is due to their defense giving up 19.6 points per game, which is ninth in the NFL. Last year, Brian Flores' defense ranked 14th in that same category.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach is taking a fairly surprising stance for someone that has been seen as too harsh on quarterbacks in the past. At least that is the case in the ongoing feud between Flores and Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Overall, Anthony Richardson is still the same young promising that drew rave reviews from Aaron Rodgers. He is also only 22 years old and will certainly have more opportunities ahead of him in Indianapolis. But the Vikings are set to face Joe Flacco on Sunday who has been stellar for the Colts this season.

In three games of action, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 716 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception. Flacco has posted a completion percentage of 65.7 and a QBR of 73.7. That rating would put him at fourth overall among qualified starters if he was eligible.

So while the Colts are sitting out a talented young quarterback, they are playing the signal caller that gives them the best chance to win against Flores and company on Sunday.