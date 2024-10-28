Pat McAfee went off on X, formerly known as Twitter, over QB Anthony Richardson's controversial decision during the Indianapolis Colts' 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans. The second-year QB struggled with his accuracy throughout the AFC South showdown. Against CJ Stroud and company, the Indianapolis QB completed only 1o passes on 32 throws. But it wasn't Richardson's inaccuracy or awful late-game interception that set off the former All-Pro.

In the third quarter, the Colts QB decided to sit out a play in the third quarter due to being “tired,” according to The 33rd Team NFL reporter Ari Meirov. McAfee reacted in real time to Richardson's decision to sit out a play while uninjured.

“I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson…The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential,” McAfee explained.

Anthony Richardson has had a brutal second season for the Colts

Even though Indianapolis is squarely in the playoff hunt, the second-year quarterback has struggled mightily this year. Last season, the former fourth overall pick only played in four games. But, during that stretch, Richardson's play was impressive enough to draw praise from NFL legends like Aaron Rodgers on his potential.

In his six games of action this year, Richardson has seen dips in key QB categories like completion percentage, passer rating, and QBR. The 22-year-old QB currently ranks last, second last, and 27th in those categories among qualified starters. Richardson has also turned the ball over way more in 2024. The talented QB out of Florida now has seven interceptions in six games compared to one interception in four games last year.

To add on, 39-year-old backup Colts QB Joe Flacco has severely outplayed Richardson when he's seen action this season. In just three games, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP has four more touchdown passes and six fewer interceptions. In addition, Flacco has a better completion percentage than the Colts' starter by more than 20%. The discrepancy in play has gotten so extreme to the point where Flacco starting over Richardson is a consideration for the Colts.

Despite the criticism that Richardson has received from former players and analysts like Pat McAfee, there' still plenty of time for the young QB to redeem himself this season. The Colts are currently the seventh seed in the AFC. A spot that would put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Going forward is a tough four-game stretch for Richardson and company. In those games, the Colts will face three Super Bowl contenders: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and the Detroit Lions.

After that four-game stint, the schedule lightens up significantly. The Colts will have road games against the Patriots and Giants to lookin forward to. Also, towards the end of the season, are home stands against Jacksonville and Tennessee. There's still plenty of time for Anthony Richardson to get passionate Colts' fans like McAfee back on his side going forward.