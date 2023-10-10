With Aaron Rodgers sidelined for the New York Jets as he rehabs from his Achilles injury, he also has plenty of time to watch other NFL games. Interestingly, one rookie quarterback has already caught the eye of the four-time MVP.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers shared how amazed he is by the Indianapolis Colts' freshman QB in Anthony Richardson. However, he did share some advice for the youngster, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. The Jets star noted that Richardson needs to learn when to slide and how to protect himself better to maintain his longevity and avoid significant injuries.

“The young kid they got there, Richardson? He has got a chance to be really special,” Rodgers shared.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“Now, like I tell a lot of young quarterbacks? Sometimes you’ve got to slide, though. He's a big strong dude. I tell this to Josh Allen all the time, he had been doing it for a while. But, like, every now and then there’s a time and a place for you to run somebody over. Those plays are not, really, sustainable long, long term, that way of playing. He’s going to learn and I think he’ll have a nice, long career in the league.”

It's not a surprise why Aaron Rodgers is so high on Anthony Richardson. Through the four games he has played in, the Colts rising star has shown that his dual-threat ability can also translate in the pro level. He has already thrown for 577 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception, though his completion rate is below 60 percent. On the ground, Richardson has already tallied 136 yards and four scores on25 carries.

As Rodgers said, though, such playing style is not sustainable as proven by the fact that Richardson sustained an injury in two of those appearances. With that said, the 21-year-old QB might want to heed Rodgers' advice.