Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered an eye-grabbing performance on Thursday Night Football. The kind that sparked a strong shoutout from NBA star LeBron James.

Stafford fired four touchdown passes against the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings. James ended up watching the Rams stun the visitors 30-20 in Inglewood. During the game, James sent a big praise for Stafford.

“MATTHEW STAFFORD IS SO DAMN GOOD!!!!!” James shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Lakers' James joined the viewers in watching Stafford deliver the field dynamics inside SoFi Stadium. He finished the night completing 25-of-34 passing for 279 yards.

The 16-year veteran even faced one of the league's top defenses, plus the NFC's second-best team.

Matthew Stafford stepped up to huge challenge in Vikings

How insurmountable was this upcoming challenge for Stafford and company? It's more than the record.

Minnesota walked into Inglewood with a league-best 11 interceptions in tow. The Vikings were also facing a QB the franchise enjoyed past success against — as Stafford was 9-13 all-time against Minnesota. That includes his days with the Detroit Lions.

However, he proved he's “so damn good” by James' words.

The Super Bowl-winning QB showed the trademark poise and arm strength that's made him a two-time Pro Bowler. Stafford even dodged out of disaster, literally.

He ducked one oncoming Vikings pass rusher on this seven-yard touchdown strike to the returning Cooper Kupp — the same Kupp hearing his name in trade chatter this week. Stafford somehow bent low enough to evade the potential sack and finish the six-point attempt. The longtime QB wasn't through after that pulsating touchdown, though.

Stafford hit veteran Demarcus Robinson twice on the night, including on this 10-yard strike to extend the lead to eight late in the game. The now fourth-year Rams QB even got a returning Puka Nacua to recapture his rookie form. Nacua caught seven passes for 106 yards to lead L.A. in his own return from a knee injury.

Next Gen Stats revealed he became most deadly on throws surpassing 10 yards — finishing 7-of-11 passing for 114 yards with three touchdowns in that category. And the Rams' QB1 accomplished that mark facing four pressures from the Vikings.

Stafford and the Rams arrived to their home turf as the underdog. Injuries and inconsistency piled up on the Rams before the game. The 2021 season Super Bowl winner had to immerse himself in a huddle without his top WRs Kupp and Nacua before Thursday. He additionally had to work with a depleted offensive line that struggled to keep him upright.

But the night ended with Stafford impressing James, L.A., the “Rams House” and the rest of the league. Furthermore, a once-wounded Rams team now finds themselves on a two-game winning streak at 3-4, and now one game back behind NFC West leader the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford sparked strong online verbiage from a fellow City of Angels star. He more than likely reignited postseason chatter for the Rams.