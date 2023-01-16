Dalvin Cook responded in a stern manner to a question about his contract with the Minnesota Vikings, per Chris Tomasson.

“That’s another question that don’t got nothing to do with me,” Cook said. “That has something to do with Kwesi, my agent, and KO. That has nothing to do with me.”

Cook is set to make a base salary of $10.4 million in 2023. His response was to a question about the Vikings potentially wanting to do something to his deal to keep him. But Dalvin Cook clearly had no interest in discussing the restructuring of his contract with the media.

The Vikings will have a number of decisions to make from a contract standpoint this offseason. They could try to extend star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term deal following his historic campaign.

Dalvin Cook, who was arguably a Pro Bowl snub, posted a strong season for the Vikings. He rushed for 1,173 yards to go along with 8 rushing touchdowns. Cook added 39 receptions for 295 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in the passing game. He played a key role for the potent Vikings’ offense.

If Minnesota is able to upgrade their defense and retain their offense during the offseason, they will be in line to make a deep run next year. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson did a tremendous job of anchoring the passing attack throughout the 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook led the charge in the backfield for Minnesota.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Vikings’ various contract situations.