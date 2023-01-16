Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

“I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.”

Justin Jefferson enjoyed an incredible season for the Vikings. He may even receive MVP consideration. Jefferson reeled in 128 receptions to go along with 1,809 receiving yards for Minnesota. He added 8 touchdown catches.

Jefferson has now tallied more than 100 receptions in back-to-back seasons. He also recorded over 1,600 passing yards in 2021. And in his 2020 rookie season, Justin Jefferson posted 88 catches for 1,400 receiving yards. He’s been a model of consistency since debuting in the NFL. It is difficult to refute the notion that Jefferson is the NFL’s current best wide receiver. Minnesota wouldn’t have enjoyed the regular season that they did without his contributions.

The Vikings were ultimately defeated in the first round of the NFL Playoffs by the New York Giants. It was far from an ideal way to go out. Nevertheless, the future is bright. Minnesota’s offense impressed throughout the year. If they can make necessary upgrades on the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings should be in line to make a deeper run next year.

Of course, signing Justin Jefferson to a long-term extension will be one of their primary tasks during the offseason. Keeping him in Minnesota for the long-term will be of the utmost importance without question.