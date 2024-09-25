In a season full of surprises there is perhaps no bigger shock than the success of the Minnesota Vikings, who improved to 3-0 after a Week Three thumping of the Houston Texans. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been exceptional in leading the Vikings to an undefeated record in the early stages of the 2024 season. The seven-year veteran’s efforts have not gone unnoticed as Darnold now has the 11th best odds to win NFL MVP this season.

While Darnold's top weapon, all-world wideout Justin Jefferson, suffered an injury scare in Week Two, the Vikings' fifth-year receiver avoided missing time. Jefferson’s counterpart, wideout Jordan Addison, wasn’t as lucky. The second-year receiver suffered a right ankle sprain in the Vikings’ season opener against the New York Giants and has been unable to return to the field since.

However, Minnesota provided some positive news about their number two receiver. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Addison will return to practice on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The hope is that Addison can return for the team’s Week Four clash with the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.

The undefeated Vikings could have WR Jordan Addison back for Week Four

All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson has been Darnold’s go-to receiver. Despite suffering a quad contusion in the Vikings’ Week Two matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Jefferson hasn't missed any games, operating as an elite producer for the Vikings. Jefferson has scored a receiving touchdown in all three of Minnesota's contests this season.

The Vikings selected Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 draft out of USC. In his rookie season, Addison excelled with Jefferson missing seven games on the IR with a hamstring injury. Addison caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first pro season. This year, the Vikings were hoping a healthy Jefferson and Addison could provide a one-two punch, helping new quarterback Darnold lead the offense.

Addison had been dealing with a left ankle ailment during the preseason but was cleared to play in Week One. The injury the sophomore receiver suffered against the Giants in the season opener was to his right ankle.

The unexpectedly explosive Vikings will look to remain undefeated as the team takes on the 2-1 Packers. While Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has returned to practice, the team will likely start backup Malik Willis for a third-straight game as the Packers target a Week Five return for Love.