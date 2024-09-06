Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison received a big update on Friday. Addison, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has reportedly been removed from the injury report, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. As a result, Pelissero reports that Addison is “good to go” for Minnesota's Week 1 game against the New York Giants.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell previously gave a promising Addison update. Nothing was confirmed as far as his status is concerned, however. But Addison had returned to practice in early September which hinted that he may be available for Week 1.

Minnesota is set to feature a new-look offense with Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta with the Falcons. The Vikings may take some time to find their groove, but there is potential with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison leading the way.

Jordan Addison set for impactful 2024 season with Vikings

The 22-year-old displayed flashes of stardom during his rookie season in 2023. He finished the year with 70 receptions and 911 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns through the air.

Jefferson, of course, is among the best receivers in the entire NFL. The question is whether or not Sam Darnold will play well enough to truly make a positive impact.

Jefferson and Addison are both good enough to record impressive numbers regardless of who the quarterback is. With that being said, everyone around the NFL world knows that having a talented QB only helps receivers. Darnold has a big arm and he isn't a bad QB, but he's been inconsistent at times in his career.

If anything, playing with Jefferson and Addison should help the Vikings quarterback. He may see an all-around improved performance throughout the 2024 campaign.

The Vikings will begin their 2024 NFL season on Sunday against the New York Giants on the road at 1 PM EST.