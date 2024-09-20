The Minnesota Vikings received two important injury updates on Friday. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has reportedly been removed from the injury report and is expected to play in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, wide receiver Jordan Addison has reportedly been ruled out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, per Pelissero as well.

Jefferson has been dealing with a quad injury but he is seemingly ready to play in this contest. Addison's injury is concerning, however, as he is set to miss the Week 3 clash.

Jefferson recently made it clear that he was trending in a promising direction. Still, nothing was official until Friday afternoon.

Minnesota holds a 2-0 record, but Houston is also 2-0. Sunday's Week 3 game projects to be extremely competitive between these two potential playoff teams. Addison will be missed without question, but Jefferson's presence will give the Vikings a legitimate opportunity to improve to 3-0 at home against the Texans in the game.

Justin Jefferson playing well to begin Vikings' 2024 season

Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire league when healthy. He has led the Vikings to their 2-0 record so far in 2024.

The 25-year-old superstar has recorded eight receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns during the '24 campaign up to this point. He always commands no shortage of defensive pressure but still manages to play at an elite level.

The Texans understand that trying to find a way to contain Jefferson will be of the utmost importance. Otherwise, the Vikings' offense may be able to lead the team to a big victory.

So will Justin Jefferson and the Vikings take care of business and win their third consecutive game? We will find out on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM EST between these two undefeated opponents.