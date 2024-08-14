The Minnesota Vikings received devasting news when they learned rookie J.J. McCarthy would miss time due to a knee injury. While it's still unclear how long McCarthy will be sidelined, things should become more apparent once he has surgery to repair his torn meniscus. During surgery, doctors will determine whether McCarthy needs a meniscus trim, which could allow him to return this season, or a full repair that could sideline him until 2025. So, for now, former second-overall pick Sam Darnold will be under center for Minnesota to begin this season.

“That's totally, totally a medical decision,” Viking head coach Kevin O'Connell said. “Certainly, what's best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority. I don't have that answer and really won't be a part of determining that answer. … I have total complete trust in our medical staff and also the people that will be performing the procedure.”

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after parting ways with incumbent Kirk Cousins, who joined the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. While getting McCarthy back on the field would be great this season, his health matters most. However, if McCarthy doesn't play at all this season, it could have major ramifications for 2025.

What could J.J. McCarthy's injury mean for the Vikings?

The timing of McCarthy's injury couldn't have been any worse for Minnesota. Moving on from Cousins was always the plan after the Vikings named O'Connell their next head coach and paired him with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager. The plan was to use this season to transition to McCarthy, a rookie quarterback, while using Darnold as a bridge from Cousins to McCarthy. But with McCarthy possibly out for the year and O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah each in the third year of a four-year deal, the team's future could be on the line.

Historically speaking, the Vikings seldom have only had 19 losing seasons in their 64 years of existence. One of those losing seasons has come during O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah's tenure after the Vikings went 7-10. Will ownership tolerate back-to-back losing seasons, especially after Minnesota's plans for McCarthy went up in smoke? Or, will the Vikings ride the wave this season and hope that either McCarthy can return to the field this year or at least be healthy enough to start right away in 2025?

It will ultimately hinge on how Minnesota's upcoming season goes. In a division as competitive as the NFC is on paper, there could be zero margin for error if the Vikings want to bounce back. However, with McCarthy's injury looming above them, it is much harder to see the forest for the trees. Minnesota opens its 2024 campaign on the road against the New York Giants.