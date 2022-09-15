Jalen Reagor reveals “revenge game” mentality ahead of clash vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to grab another victory on Monday as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. For wide receiver Jalen Reagor, there’s one thing in his mind ahead of the clash with his former team: Revenge.

Via Chris Tomasson:

Vikings WR Jalen Reagor doesn’t deny that there is some revenge on his mind as he prepares to play at Philly — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 15, 2022

The Eagles traded away Reagor last month after a couple of poor seasons. There were high expectations for him after getting taken in the first round in 2020, but he never lived up to them. That resulted in Philly cutting ties with Jalen Reagor and sending him to the Vikings for a draft pick.

GM Howie Roseman even publicly voiced that he regretted drafting the wideout over Justin Jefferson, his running mate in Minnesota now and one of the brightest young stars in the league. You’d have to believe those comments from Roseman really irked Reagor.

There is no doubt Reagor is going to hear boos in Philadelphia on Monday and he certainly expects it. That being said, this is a chance for him to show both Minnesota and his ex-organization what he’s truly capable of.

In Week 1 vs Green Bay, the 23-year-old didn’t feature much in the offense. In fact, he played all four snaps on special teams, including one punt return. Jalen Reagor has competition in the offense for playing time with the likes of Adam Thielen, Jefferson, and KJ Osborn ahead of him on the depth chart.

Perhaps he’ll get more of an opportunity on Sunday to get touches on MNF. It will certainly be a hostile environment.