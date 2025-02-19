The Minnesota Vikings seem to have a chance to have seen the likes of both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers play for their franchise, according to former player Jared Allen.

Allen appeared on an episode of the Up and Adams Show uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday. He gave his thoughts on the potential scenario of Rodgers following in Favre's footsteps by joining the Vikings. Having played with Favre after being a rival of his, Allen says he thinks Rodgers can fit in with the Vikings.

“I say reluctantly yes only because I experienced it with Brett. Right and it’s creepy how it’s the same path right. You know Brett went to the Jets, everybody thought Brett was done. He came to us in ‘09 and he had fire, he was hungry. We went out and destroyed the North. I’m not imposed to that right,” Allen said at the 25:01 mark.

“You see what O’Connell is capable of right. You see the weapons we have and I think O’Connell has a way of coaching people and getting the best out of them. So I think the question is where does Aaron’s head lie with that. Is he willing to come in and be a functional part of this organization.”

What's next for Aaron Rodgers after Jets stint

Aaron Rodgers' time with the New York Jets came to an end after two seasons. This presents a chance for him to consider the Minnesota Vikings.

After 18 appearances, he completed 368 of 585 passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, he and the Jets struggled throughout all of 2024. They finished with a 5-12 record and third in the AFC East Division.

This marked a disappointing conclusion to a stint that had initial promise and high expectations of playoff contention. While the Jets regroup to figure out their next chapter of returning to a higher status, Rodgers will look for the best fit regarding his next destination.

If it does involve following Favre's footsteps of becoming a Viking, he will have his work cut out for him in terms of competing for the starting job.