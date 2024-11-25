The Minnesota Vikings secured a thrilling 30-27 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, extending their winning streak to four games. However, for Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, the game brought moments of unease as he watched his former USC teammate and current Bears quarterback Caleb Williams orchestrate an impressive performance.

“He had me nervous a little bit,” Addison said after the game. “I’ve seen him do some crazy things, so I was just crossing my fingers hoping that it went our way.”

Williams, the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, showcased his talent with a strong performance. He completed 32 of 47 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers. The rookie quarterback nearly led the Bears to a dramatic comeback victory, but Minnesota ultimately prevailed in overtime.

The Vikings appeared to take control in the third quarter after a muffed punt by Chicago return specialist DeAndre Carter. The mistake led to a Minnesota recovery and a quick touchdown drive capped by Aaron Jones’ 2-yard run, extending the lead to 24-10. But Chicago refused to back down, rallying with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and a game-tying field goal by Cairo Santos as time expired in regulation.

Vikings survive the Bears in OT on Sunday

In overtime, Williams and the Bears offense faltered, losing six yards on three plays and punting the ball back to Minnesota. The Vikings capitalized, driving 68 yards to set up a 29-yard game-winning field goal by John Parker Romo, who has been clutch since joining the team in Week 10.

While Addison admitted to feeling anxious watching Williams, the receiver had every reason to feel confident in his own performance. The rookie wideout had a career day, catching eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Alongside tight end T.J. Hockenson, who posted seven receptions for 114 yards, Addison was instrumental in Sam Darnold's 330-yard, two-touchdown passing performance.

Addison’s familiarity with Williams from their time at USC added an emotional layer to the matchup. Despite the nervous moments, Addison expressed admiration for his former quarterback. “Caleb is a great player, and he’s going to keep doing big things in this league,” Addison said.

For the Bears, the loss was another chapter in a difficult season. Special teams mistakes—another blocked field goal and Carter’s muffed punt—proved costly once again. Despite Williams’ stellar outing, the Bears dropped to 4-7, marking their fifth straight loss. Meanwhile, the Vikings improved to 9-2, further solidifying their position atop the NFC North. With Addison and the offense firing on all cylinders, Minnesota continues to look like a team poised for a deep playoff run.