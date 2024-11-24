The Chicago Bears continued a recent string of heartbreaking losses with another crusher on Sunday as a frantic fourth quarter comeback fell just short. The Bears made up an 11-point deficit with just a few minutes remaining to force overtime before losing 30-27 on a game-winning field goal.

Despite another nail-biting loss that will be very difficult for the team and its fans to digest, the Bears certainly can take some positives from the game. One of the biggest silver linings from this one is the performance by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams continued his string of positive play since the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with another very good game.

Williams' tape from Sunday is littered with highlight throws, both inside and outside of the pocket. Early in the game, he made two incredible throws back-to-back to put the Bears in scoring position.

Then, at the very end of the game, Williams made an excellent throw just after the onside kick to get the Bears into field goal range and set up the game-tying kick that forced overtime. Williams layered a throw over the middle to DJ Moore for a chunk gain before hustling to the line of scrimmage to clock it.

There were still some youthful mistakes from Williams; he took a bad sack in overtime that stalled the Bears' first possession out in the extra period. However, the positive signs that he is showing both from the pocket and as a creator out of structure have Bears fans very excited about what the future holds.

“All he needs is consistency, he can make any throw on the field,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Williams easily has the most upside out of any QB of this draft. A change of coordinator and suddenly he looks the best he has all season.”

Williams finished 32-for-47 with 340 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Bears in rushing with 33 yards on six carries while D'Andre Swift failed to get anything going on the ground. If he can keep up this level of production, the Bears may have a franchise quarterback moving into next season.