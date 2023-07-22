The Minnesota Vikings surprised many observers when they made wide receiver Jordan Addison of USC their first-round draft pick in the draft last April. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell may be starting to have some regrets over that selection.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison is issuing a statement regarding yesterday’s event: “Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

That's because of the stunt Addison pulled earlier this week. The young receiver was ticketed for speeding, clocked at 140 miles per hour in a 55-MPH zone while driving his Lamborghini in St. Paul.

Addison apologized for his actions and said he would “learn” from his mistake and not repeat the behavior.

Still when a 21-year-old feels the need for speed and hits such a dangerous figure, it has to be something that the team takes seriously. Instead of penciling him as a starter opposite Jefferson, the Vikings must make sure that Addison realizes he put himself and others in danger with his actions.

The drafting of Addison last April seemed like a head-scratching move for a couple of reasons. The Vikings arguably have the best receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson, so why would they select another wideout with the first pick? More importantly, the Vikings have significant issues on defense, and it seemed like the pick would go for a game-changing defensive player.

But the Vikings loved what they saw in Addison, and since they parted company with veteran Adam Thielen in the offseason, there was some need for a top receiver to pair with Jefferson. Not only would it be good for Jefferson to have a partner who could relieve the pressure, it would also work in quarterback Kirk Cousins' best interests.

But as Addison seemed to be working his way into the Vikings plans for the 2023 season he made a very poor choice.